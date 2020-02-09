Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.29-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.225-6.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.53 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.29-1.39 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Arrow Electronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.88.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of ARW stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $77.27. The company had a trading volume of 870,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,731. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,738,461.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.