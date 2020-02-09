ArtByte Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00759350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007571 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About ArtByte

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.