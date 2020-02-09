ATBCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $54,485.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, HitBTC and YoBit. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. ATBCoin has a market capitalization of $75,809.00 and $54,485.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,109.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.49 or 0.04440696 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00762062 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00019200 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000460 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com . ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC, Exrates, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

