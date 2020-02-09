Atonomi (ATMI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. Atonomi has a market cap of $119,980.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atonomi has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.92 or 0.05830163 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023894 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00128875 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039117 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003088 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

