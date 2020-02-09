AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 58,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 213,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 84,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 121,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

