AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 120.85% and a negative return on equity of 561.43%.

AVEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. 705,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 0.73. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,848 shares in the company, valued at $191,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 138,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 290,354 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 1,614,802 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.