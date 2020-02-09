AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 120.85% and a negative return on equity of 561.43%.

AVEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. 705,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 0.73. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,848 shares in the company, valued at $191,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 138,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 290,354 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 1,614,802 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit