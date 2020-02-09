AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Down 5.5%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) fell 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52, 707,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,468,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVEO. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 120.85% and a negative return on equity of 561.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 290,354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 138,403 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.