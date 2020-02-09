AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Down 5.5%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) fell 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52, 707,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,468,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVEO. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.
In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 290,354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 138,403 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVEO)
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
Read More: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.