Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.38.

AVID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. 239,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,075. The stock has a market cap of $365.92 million, a P/E ratio of -169.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

