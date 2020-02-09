BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

BFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in BankFinancial in the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BankFinancial by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BankFinancial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

BFIN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. 53,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,888. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. BankFinancial has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $188.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

