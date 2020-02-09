Barclays Reiterates Sell Rating for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

Ubiquiti stock traded down $25.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,746. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.30 and its 200 day moving average is $149.67. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $107.22 and a 52-week high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 841.80% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total value of $1,181,134.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,134.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,238,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,556,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,810,000. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

