Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.50 ($77.33) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.31 ($75.94).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €62.44 ($72.60) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.60. Basf has a 52 week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52 week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

