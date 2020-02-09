Basic Attention Token Market Capitalization Reaches $391.67 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Mercatox, CPDAX and BitBay. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $391.67 million and $88.53 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.03409739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00138148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,429,287,364 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, GOPAX, DDEX, AirSwap, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, IDCM, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Poloniex, Liqui, BitBay, HitBTC, Koinex, Ethfinex, Upbit, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Mercatox, ABCC, Kyber Network, CPDAX, WazirX, LATOKEN, Zebpay and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

