BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.73.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $42.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 91.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 975,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,211,000 after acquiring an additional 142,473 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 49,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 74,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 45.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.