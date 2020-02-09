BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. BCE updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.63-2.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

NYSE:BCE opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. BCE has a 1 year low of $42.74 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

