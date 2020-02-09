BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. BCE updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.63-2.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

NYSE:BCE opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. BCE has a 1 year low of $42.74 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Earnings History for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit