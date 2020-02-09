Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Achieves $99,370.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a market cap of $99,370.00 and $590.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00026680 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00329953 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00037481 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000141 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,292,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,193 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

