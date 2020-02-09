BeatzCoin (BTZC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $33.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $33.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000204 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,368,463,284 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.