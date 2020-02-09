Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Announces Earnings Results

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Becton Dickinson and updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.90-12.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $11.90-$12.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,712,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.41 and its 200-day moving average is $258.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $36,258,315. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Cfra downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

