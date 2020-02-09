Berenberg Bank Cuts Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Price Target to GBX 260

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQN. Peel Hunt cut shares of Equiniti Group to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 266.17 ($3.50).

Shares of LON EQN opened at GBX 208.40 ($2.74) on Thursday. Equiniti Group has a 1 year low of GBX 169 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 211.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 211.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.70 million and a P/E ratio of 30.65.

In other Equiniti Group news, insider Guy Wakeley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

