B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives $19.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

BGS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BGS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. 1,179,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,787. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $925.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

