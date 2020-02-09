BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHGG) Trading 0.3% Higher

BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHGG) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,542.86 ($20.30) and last traded at GBX 1,525 ($20.06), 10,156 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,520 ($19.99).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,505.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,540.48. The firm has a market cap of $302.99 million and a P/E ratio of 29.27.

In other BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD news, insider Michael Bunbury purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,475 ($19.40) per share, with a total value of £59,000 ($77,611.15).

