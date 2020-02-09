BidaskClub Downgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Sell

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

EXLS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71. ExlService has a 52 week low of $55.34 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 3,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $270,411.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,687,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Pavan Bagai sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $269,165.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,185.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,941 shares of company stock worth $3,190,246. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ExlService by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.