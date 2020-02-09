BidaskClub Downgrades Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) to Hold

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Pure Cycle stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.07 million, a P/E ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. Pure Cycle has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 32.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $5,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 98.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 52.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 1,238.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

