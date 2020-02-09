BidaskClub Downgrades York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) to Buy

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $48.25 on Friday. York Water has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $624.75 million, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that York Water will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in York Water during the second quarter worth about $1,908,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in York Water by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 47,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in York Water by 23.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 29,377 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in York Water by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in York Water by 85.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the period. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

