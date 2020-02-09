BidaskClub Lowers Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $49.30.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

