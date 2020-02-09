BidaskClub Lowers Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of CQP stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.