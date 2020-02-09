BidaskClub Upgrades Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Principia Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Principia Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PRNB opened at $70.37 on Thursday. Principia Biopharma has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76.

In other Principia Biopharma news, insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $272,112.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Becker acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,646,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,862 over the last ninety days. 28.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,917,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,405,000 after buying an additional 1,322,370 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,915,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $17,655,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 393.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 47,333 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

