Bitcloud (BTDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $64,986.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $64,986.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 189% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,347,008 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

