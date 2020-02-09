Blacer Coin Trading 33.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00028327 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00301682 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00037347 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000106 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

