Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,103,470 shares of company stock worth $34,102,413 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,384,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 342.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 190,708 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,223,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.76. 4,359,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,729. Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

