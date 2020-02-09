Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.78.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.25 to C$52.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

BEI.UN stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,513. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$38.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.32.

In other news, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.93, for a total value of C$301,693.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,095,540.08. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Dean Burns sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.68, for a total transaction of C$64,371.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$383,476.20.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.