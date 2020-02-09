Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,846,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,090,626.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,101 shares of company stock worth $9,039,756. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,381,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

