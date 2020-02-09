Bottos Reaches Market Cap of $2.56 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $506,746.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Gate.io, IDEX and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Bibox, Bit-Z, LBank, IDEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

