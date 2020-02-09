BOX Token (BOX) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.28 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $30,997.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Hotbit and HitBTC. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009008 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,685,419 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.