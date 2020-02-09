Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.65% from the stock’s previous close.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

BSIG stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 273,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,843. The company has a market capitalization of $887.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.85. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, CEO Guang Yang acquired 50,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 422,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 39,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 19,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

