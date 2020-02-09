Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion.Brink’s also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.51. The company had a trading volume of 870,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 150.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.85. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

