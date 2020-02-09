Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.5-42.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.2 billion.Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.15-7.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

