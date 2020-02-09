Brokerages Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.70.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 11,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $837,333.84. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,724 shares of company stock worth $9,900,464. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.15. 830,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.