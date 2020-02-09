Brokerages Expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Coherus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.58 million.

CHRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of CHRS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. 1,333,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,077. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. Coherus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 852,589 shares of company stock valued at $15,386,827. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 101,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 74,987 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 285,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

