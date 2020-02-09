Brokerages Expect HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to Announce $0.46 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) has received an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned HBT Financial an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 13,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $228,844.40. Insiders acquired 17,228 shares of company stock valued at $298,164 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. 84,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,119. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.86.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 million. Analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HBT Financial (HBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.