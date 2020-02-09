Brokerages Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Stoneridge reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stoneridge.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

SRI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.60. 95,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,327. The company has a market capitalization of $783.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 279.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at $326,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

