Brokerages Set Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Target Price at $32.00

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:APA traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. 3,167,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. Apache has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $38.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Apache by 3,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

