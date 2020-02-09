Brokerages Set British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Target Price at GBX 3,760.91

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,760.91 ($49.47).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BATS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

LON:BATS traded down GBX 37.50 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,444 ($45.30). The company had a trading volume of 2,511,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.85 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,377.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,041.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.67) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

