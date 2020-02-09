Brokerages Set Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Target Price at $75.63

Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,608. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. Centene has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Centene by 71.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Centene by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

