Brokerages Set Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target at $56.50

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $128,597.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,363,920.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,250,829.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,999.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,068 shares of company stock worth $2,944,412 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,154,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

