Brokerages Set resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Target Price at $3.00

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

TORC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink lowered resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get resTORbio alerts:

In other resTORbio news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 6,161,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $7,393,837.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,119,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,415,016 shares of company stock valued at $8,847,230. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TORC. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in resTORbio by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in resTORbio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in resTORbio by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in resTORbio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in resTORbio by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of resTORbio stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. resTORbio has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that resTORbio will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.