Brokerages Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT at $38.33

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. ValuEngine raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,412,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,830,000. Newport Asia LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,124,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,656,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

