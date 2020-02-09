Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.36. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

