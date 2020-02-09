Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $7.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,564. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

