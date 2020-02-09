Bulwark Price Hits $0.0229 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Bulwark has a market cap of $342,372.00 and approximately $388.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Bulwark has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

