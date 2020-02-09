Bytom (BTM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24.55 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular exchanges including Neraex, OKEx, Gate.io and OTCBTC. Bytom has a total market cap of $112.31 million and $24.55 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00759350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007573 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032894 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Gate.io, Neraex, ZB.COM, Huobi, Kucoin, CoinEgg, RightBTC, FCoin, OKEx, LBank, BigONE, BitMart, Bibox, EXX and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

