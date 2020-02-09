Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,836,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,887,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $701.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.69.

CPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

